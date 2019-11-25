Vivo turns five in India, offers celebration rewards worth Rs 60,000

Vivo anniversary sale has kicked off for Vivo smartphone users and will end on November 29.

Vivo offers 2019: Vivo is celebrating its fifth anniversary in India and to mark the occasion the company has announced ‘Thank You India Offer’ for Vivo users. Vivo five year celebration sale offers special rewards to customers in the form of coupons and subscriptions on “Vivo Upgrade & Rewards” app. Vivo sale has kicked off for Vivo smartphone users and will end on November 29.

As part of the sale, Vivo customers can choose from a range of anniversary celebration offers. There are separate offers for customers who have bought any Vivo smartphone within the last six months and beyond this period.

Offer for customers who have bought Vivo smartphone within the last 6 months

Customers using Vivo device costing more than Rs 15,000 will get coupons worth Rs 15,000 while those with a smartphone under Rs 15,000 will get coupons worth Rs 11,000. The coupons can be redeemed from popular brands — Make My Trip, Arrow, Myntra, Lakme, Titan, Croma and others.

Customers also have the choice of getting offers on subscription to Paytm First to avail coupons from Big basket, McDonald’s, Box8, Uber Eats, Gaana, Uber, Oyo, Puma, Ajio, Spicejet and many more.

Offer for customers who have bought Vivo smartphone beyond 6 months period

Customers who purchased any Vivo smartphone during a period exceeding six months will get up to Rs 1,000 on the exchange or upgrade to any Vivo smartphone. The company also offers free Bluetooth headphones up to worth Rs 2,999 on the exchange or upgrade to a new Vivo smartphone.

For customers who don’t want to purchase a new Vivo device can still avail benefits from Cashify in the form of coupons of up to Rs 1,000.

How to avail the coupons, rewards under Vivo Thank You India Offer

Download the “Vivo Upgrade & Rewards” app from Google Play Store. Select your city and click on “Claim Your Rewards” banner in the app. Scratch the card displaying on your phone’s screen. Claim free rewards from Vivo, Cashify, Paytm and Quiksilver.

Vivo five-year celebration offer extends to Vivo S1, Vivo Y12, and Vivo V17 Pro. These smartphones are available with up to 10 per cent cashback offer on making purchases with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards. Additionally, Jio users will get benefits worth Rs 12,000 on recharges of Rs 299 and above. Non-bank lenders such as Bajaj Finserv and HDB Financial Services are offering deals on EMI purchases.