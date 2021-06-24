Vivo takes a swing at Xiaomi with slim and light V21e ‘5G’ phone: Specs, price, other details

Vivo is offering the V21e in a single 8GB/128GB configuration.

Vivo is launching the V21e 5G phone in India today (June 24, 2021), two days after Xiaomi announced the Mi 11 Lite. While it’s not directly challenging Xiaomi’s claim of launching the slimmest and lightest phone of 2021 – even though Vivo’s phone comes remarkably close to offset it – it is highlighting the V21e’s “class-leading” design and the fact that it has been able to achieve this and figure out a way to also launch it with 5G. Xiaomi is bringing only the 4G Mi 11 Lite to India at this point of time. For those unaware, the Mi 11 Lite is Xiaomi’s first foray into the lifestyle segment, one that has been long dominated by Vivo. Unlike the Mi 11 Lite, Vivo is offering the V21e in a single 8GB/128GB configuration. It will set you back by Rs 24,999.

The V21e has a 6.44-inch 60Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 system-on-chip (also seen inside the Realme Narzo 30 5G which is also launching today) paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is expandable. Like the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the V21e also supports only one 5G band. Powering the phone is Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1. The phone further comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

For photography, the V21e has a dual camera setup with a 64MP main and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 32MP camera.

The V21e comes in sunset jazz and dark pearl colourways. It measures up to 7.79mm and weighs in at up to 167g.

The V21e will sell for Rs 24,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is available starting today across mainline retail partners, vivo India E-store, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tatacliq and Bajaj EMI Store.