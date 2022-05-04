Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W with AMOLED display, Android 12 launched in India: Price, specs

Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W were launched in India on Wednesday, May 4. Both phones are an upgrade to the T1 5G, launched recently, with the T1 Pro being the more powerful of the two while the T1 44W bringing faster charging among other features. Vivo T1 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 23,999. Vivo T1 44W, on the other hand, starts at Rs 14,499. For context, the Vivo T1 starts at Rs 15,990.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W price in India, availability

Vivo T1 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 23,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 24,999.

Vivo T1 44W, on the other hand, starts at Rs 14,499 for a version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, while a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 15,999. You can also get the T1 44W with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 17,999.

The T1 Pro 5G will be available for pre-booking from May 5 and will go on sale starting May 7 (12am). The T1 44W will go on sale from May 8 (12 noon) onwards. Both phones will be available across Flipkart, Vivo’s India e-store and partner retail stores.

ICICI, SBI, IDFC First Bank, and OneCard users will be eligible for additional benefits of up to Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,500 on purchase of the T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W, respectively.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W specs and features

The T1 Pro 5G comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The panel can peak 1300nits, Vivo claims, and there is support for HDR10+ playback as well. You get a waterdrop-style notch housing a 16MP selfie camera. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, the T1 Pro 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

For photography, you get a triple rear camera setup in this phone with a 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter.

Rounding off the package is a 4,700mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge support. The phone supports 7 5G bands.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be available in two colourways— Turbo Black and Turbo Cyan.

The T1 44W, meanwhile, comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. You get a waterdrop-style notch housing the same 16MP selfie camera, as the T1 Pro 5G. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, the T1 44W has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

For photography, you get a triple rear camera setup in this phone with a 50MP main, 2MP portrait, and another 2MP macro shooter.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support.

Vivo T1 44W will be available in three colourways— Midnight Galaxy, Starry Sky, and Ice Dawn.

Both phones run Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 software.

Also Read | iQOO 9 Pro review: Serious contender for one of the best Android flagships of 2022