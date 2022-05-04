Vivo T1 Pro 5G versus Vivo T1 44W: Prices in India, specs, features compared

Vivo launched two new phones, the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W, in India today, May 4. While the T1 Pro 5G is a more powerful version of the T1 5G, the T1 44W is its 4G variant that supports 44W fast charging. Vivo T1 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 23,999. Vivo T1 44W starts at Rs 14,499. To recall, the Vivo T1 starts at Rs 15,990.

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W are targeting two very different price segments. Also, the T1 Pro 5G has very nearly the same specs and design as the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G which was launched only recently in India. Let’s try and find out how the T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W stack up against each other.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G versus Vivo T1 44W: Every difference that you wanted to know:

Display: The T1 Pro 5G comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The panel can peak 1300nits, Vivo claims, and there is support for HDR10+ playback as well. The T1 44W has the same screen more or less, but appears to be missing out on HDR10+ support. Both phones have a waterdrop-style notch and in-screen fingerprint reader for biometrics.

Processor: The T1 Pro 5G has a 5G-capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip. The T1 44W has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip.

RAM, Storage: Both phones come with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Software: Both phones run Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 software.

Rear camera setup: The T1 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. The T1 44W has a 50MP main, 2MP portrait, and another 2MP macro shooter on the back.

Front camera: Both phones have the same 16MP front camera.

Battery capacity, fast charging: The T1 Pro 5G has a 4,700mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge support. The T1 44W has a 5,000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support.

Design: Both phones have a 3D plastic body. Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be available in two colourways— Turbo Black and Turbo Cyan. Vivo T1 44W will be available in three colourways— Midnight Galaxy, Starry Sky, and Ice Dawn.

Prices in India: Vivo T1 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 23,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 24,999. Vivo T1 44W, on the other hand, starts at Rs 14,499 for a version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, while a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 15,999. You can also get the T1 44W with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 17,999.