Vivo T1 Pro 5G: Smooth and fast smartphone, with a dash of style

The first thing that strikes you about vivo T1 Pro 5G is its smooth running and camera quality. It blends top-notch features with fast performance, all-day battery life, and an innovative camera. It’s available in two vibrant colours — Turbo Black and Ice Dawn at Rs 23,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 24,999 (8GB+128 GB).

Design & display

T1 Pro 5G sports an attractive 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 6 million:1 contrast ratio and supports 100% wide DCI-P3 colour gamut with peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. The SGS Eye Care Display offers protection against blue light. In the hand, it provides a smooth and comfortable grip. The customised super loudspeaker along with a Smart PA (power amplifier) technology intelligently adjusts how the speaker works in different situations to offer deep and rich sounds.

Camera

Vivo T1 Pro 5G lets users capture some great moments with 64MP AI triple camera for high-definition night shots, complemented by 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP Macro camera along with 16MP front camera. It supports 4K video recording.

Performance

Vivo T1 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. It also features a carefully calibrated Z-axis linear motor and 4D Game Vibration for faster gaming actions with more compelling vibrations than before.

Should you buy it?

Definitely, if you’re on the lookout for a feature-rich phone that serves as a very capable device. It has a trendy design, brisk and smooth performance, good cameras and strong battery life.

SPECIFICATIONS

* Display: 6.44-inch AMOLED display

* Processor: Snapdragon 778G 5G processor

* Operating system: Funtouch OS 12, Android 12

* Memory & storage: 6/8GB RAM, 128GB storage

* Camera: 64MP+8MP+2MP (rear), 16MP front camera

* Battery: 4700mAh, 66W FlashCharge

* Estimated street price: Rs 23,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 24,999 (8GB+128 GB)

You might also be interested in: Samsung Galaxy A52, OnePlus Nord 2, Xiaomi Mi 11X