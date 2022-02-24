Vivo T1 5G: Lightweight and lightning fast smartphone

Vivo T1 5G will offer you the best bang for your buck with its slick finish, strong specs and smooth performance

When it comes to the mid-range segment of the smartphone market, vivo seems to have a definite advantage over other handset makers in its ability to maintain a fine price-performance balance in its offerings, with a strong camera focus. Specs here are top-notch and the best part is, the young and digital-savvy consumers speak highly of vivo’s prowess in all departments—design, display, cameras and battery. Cut to present. Vivo has debuted T1 5G, its first smartphone in Series T; at the outset, let me say it’s a lightning fast phone with great performance and a perfect companion for heavy-duty users. It comes in two vibrant colours—Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy. Prices begin at Rs 15,990 (4GB + 128GB), Rs 16,990 (6GB + 128GB), and Rs 19,990 (8GB + 128GB). Company officials say the T1 5G is designed to cater to the needs of aspirational Gen Z users and young millennials.

Our trial unit was the Rainbow Fantasy, 8GB+128GB variant. The T1 5G sports an attractive 16.72cm (6.58-inch) FHD+ In-cell display for an immersive viewing experience, delivering bright colours and vivid details. The phone possesses an 8.25mm thin body with a 2.5D flat frame and weighs 187g, making it a top-notch design that fits well into the hand. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. From on-screen graphics, actions to switching between frames, everything is relatively smooth on this vivo device.

To complement the crystalline matte surface, the rear panel of vivo T1 5G comes in two distinct colours—the shimmering Starlight Black and the iridescent Rainbow Fantasy. The black lenses on the protruding camera system add a dash of class to the phone. The device carries a massive 5000mAh battery along with 18W Fast Charge. It also supports reverse charging, allowing it to function as a power bank.

Switched on, you’ll be amazed at the system processing speed of T1 5G; it is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform. Really, it’s all about the speed here, whether you are multitasking, switching between the apps, browsing, clicking photos, etc. The immense processing is because of the 6nm 5G chip —the octa-core Snapdragon 695 runs at a clock speed as high as 2.2 GHz while ensuring low power consumption. The smartphone offers an enhanced user experience with smooth multitasking, thanks to the latest Funtouch OS 12.

On the camera front, vivo T1 5G’s rear camera sports a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP super macro camera, and a 2MP bokeh camera, practically reinventing high-definition photography. Whether it’s bright or dark, you can trust the image processing to deliver ultra-sharp images. Super Night Mode, Multi-Style Portrait, and Rear Camera Eye Autofocus are just a few of the features that provide a great camera experience. The T1 5G has a 16MP selfie camera with an AI face beauty and smart aura screen light feature that takes great photos in any light setting.

If there’s one reason to buy the T1 5G, it’s definitely the speed. It’s quite affordable too. You’ll be amazed at its splendid performance, fast charging and a beautiful display—not to mention one of the finest cameras in the mid-range segment.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 16.71 cm (6.58 inch) Full HD+ Display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor

Operating system: Funtouch OS 12, based on Android 12

Memory & storage: 4/6/8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable upto 1TB

Camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP (rear), 16MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh, 18W Fast Charge

Estimated street price: Rs 15,990 (4GB + 128GB), Rs 16,990 (6GB + 128GB), and Rs 19,990 (8GB + 128GB)