Vivo T1 5G India variant full design revealed ahead of February 9 launch; here are the details

Vivo T1 5G full design has been revealed by Vivo ahead of the phone’s scheduled India launch on February 9. The phone in question, as it turns out, will look nothing like the version that is sold in China. The India variant of the Vivo T1 5G will boast of a gradient design scheme, what appears to be a new triple rear camera setup, and a waterdrop-style notch. Vivo has already confirmed the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 in India.

The T1 5G is being touted as the fastest and slimmest 5G smartphone in the sub 20K category. This means, at least one of the variants of the phone, will be priced below Rs 20,000 which will bring it in direct competition with the likes of the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Moto G71 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more. The phone will be sold both online and offline.

“The new Vivo Series T is curated specially for today’s Gen Z and online users who are looking for turbo speed and performance with their smartphone experience,” Yogendra Sriramula, Director, Brand Strategy at Vivo India had said while announcing the Series T India launch, adding that the new series will be available online via Flipkart and other mainline channels.

The original T1 5G which was launched in China back in October last year has a 6.67-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage, Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0, and 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The phone comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

The design and core hardware of the version launching in India appear to be completely different and brand new. Whether or not the rest of the specs will be, also, different remains to be seen. Watch this space for more.