Vivo T1 5G ‘fastest and slimmest’ 5G phone under Rs 20,000 to launch in India on February 9

Stealing Xiaomi’s thunder.

Vivo will launch the Vivo T1 5G in India on February 9, same day that Xiaomi is gearing to launch the Redmi Note 11S (and probably also the Redmi Note 11) in the country. Without sharing any conclusive details, Vivo confirmed Monday that its first “Series T” phone will be the fastest and the slimmest 5G smartphone in the sub 20K category. The company will reveal more about the soon-to-launch device in the upcoming days through its social media channels.

“The new Vivo Series T is curated specially for today’s Gen Z and online users who are looking for turbo speed and performance with their smartphone experience,” Yogendra Sriramula, Director, Brand Strategy at Vivo India said in a prepared statement, adding that the new series will be available online via Flipkart and other mainline channels.

The Series T will focus on performance. A “trendy” design will be one of its other USPs, Vivo said. All smartphones in the line-up will be manufactured in India at the company’s Greater Noida facility, Vivo added.

To be clear, the Vivo T1 isn’t a completely new smartphone. It was launched in China, back in October last year. Specs include a 6.67-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage, Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0, and 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. For photography, the phone comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

Whether the Indian variant of the Vivo T1 will be similar or come with an updated spec-sheet remains to be seen. Watch this space for more.