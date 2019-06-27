Vivo shows off its 5G prowess, 120W ultra-high charging tech that can fill battery in 13 minutes

Chinese tech company Vivo has unveiled its first 5G handset, a prototype of sorts of the NEX 5G which will be made available for purchase in the third quarter of 2019. The smartphone maker made the announcement at the Mobile World Congress 2019 that is currently underway in Shanghai.

Moreover, Vivo upped the ante by showcasing a range of 5G applications that included a 5G Cloud Game, 5G Screen Mirroring, and 5G EasyShare, among others. It is interesting to note that the 5G Cloud Game showcased at the MWC did not on the smartphone but instead on the cloud through the 5G network, due to the ultra-low latency and ultra-high speed.

With the cloud rendering services, applications, be it audio or video can be streamed in real-time to the device. Vivo says that by moving the processing from the device to the cloud instead, users will be able to make the most of high-definition picture quality and low-latency gaming experience. This prototype is also applicable to both the 5G Screen Mirroring and 5G EasyShare, the company has said.

The Chinese smartphone maker has also showcased its first augmented reality glasses at the show in Shanghai this year.

The Vivo AR Glass comes with a dual-screen display along with 6DoF technology. As soon as it is connected to a 5G smartphone, one can make use of a variety of applications such as AR games, 3D high-definition video, facial recognition, object recognition and mobile office.

With the Vivo AR Glass projecting the content, the 5G smartphone will act as the control panel that will let users switch and select various applications. For instance, while playing a game, users can utilize the smartphone as the main console, and when the user is in the office, the smartphone can turn itself into a keyboard. As of now, there are five types of applications which are supported by Vivo AR Glass, including mobile gaming, 5G theatre, mobile office, object recognition and facial recognition.

Apart from this, Vico also showcased what it calls as the industry first Super FlashCharge 120W. The company says that Super FlashCharge 120W takes only 5 minutes to charge a 4,000mAh battery from 0 to 50 per cent.

Realizing 120W ultra-high power charging (20V/6A), the new device has a new charge pump technology with a customisable Type-C data cable along with the travel charger. To be clear, Vivo says its device can charge the battery to a full 100 per cent within 13 minutes.

Although the new technology has been developed, the company is yet to announce any device with its new super-fast charging technology.