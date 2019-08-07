Vivo S1 with 32-megapixel AI selfie camera goes official, starts at Rs 17,990

Vivo S1 is finally official in India after weeks of teasers featuring Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan who was roped in for endorsements. The new mid-range smartphone by Vivo comes with features including a triple camera setup, a ‘flash’ in-display fingerprint sensor, and a notched display. The smartphone marks the debut of the brand’s S series in India after it was officially announced in Indonesia earlier this year.

Vivo S1 Price in India

Vivo S1 has been priced at Rs 17,990 for the 4GB/128GB variant, Rs 18,990 for the 6GB/ 64GB variant, and Rs 19,990 for the 6GB/128GB model. It comes in Skyline Blue and Diamond Black colours. The sale for the smartphone starts August 8 called ‘SuperDay’ via online and offline retailers.

As per the offers, the HDFC bank customers get 7.5 per cent cashback, Rs 2,500 cashback when paying via Paytm, 10 per cent additional value on exchange via instacash, and extra data offers from Jio and Airtel.

Vivo S1 Specifications

Running Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS 9, the Vivo S1 comes with a 6.38-inch FullView Super AMOLED display with the resolution maxing out at 1080×2340 pixels. There is a fingerprint sensor integrated into the display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor, which was launched recently, having eight cores.

Vivo S1 has a 32-megapixel selfie camera powered by AI, residing in the notch at the top. There are three main cameras on the smartphone – a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor. Vivo S1 is backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.