VIVO S1: Smart choice for youngsters

A new-age device for the ever connected chic young consumers – that’s vivo S1 for you. Recently, vivo debuted its brand new S-series portfolio and S1 is the first offering from this basket, an attractive device that is powered with Flash In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, AI powered 32MP front camera and triple rear camera for wide-angle photography. It is available in two attractive colour options – Skyline Blue and Diamond Black. Our trial unit was the latter in 6GB + 128GB combo, priced at Rs 19,990. The other two variants are 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 64GB, priced at Rs 17,990 and Rs 18,990 respectively.

Out of the box, the S1 is a stunner at first glance. With a gleaming diamond pattern design that seamlessly transitions from blue to purple, the new S1 is a good mix of high-end design and craftsmanship. It supports a great-looking Super AMOLED Halo FullView Display, along with the Flash In-Display Fingerprint Scanner that promises consumers a quick and secure way to unlock their device.

The S1 comes equipped with a good performing 32MP front camera that helps one capture detailed photographs with decent precision for some stunning self-portraits, while the powerful triple rear camera creates photographic masterpieces with 16MP Primary Sony IMX499 Sensor, 8MP AI Super Wide Angle lens and 2MP Bokeh lens. The 32MP resolution allows you to take selfies with high clarity and precise details. It also comes with multiple selfie modes, such as AI Face Beauty, AI selfie lighting, AR Stickers, etc., which makes selfie-taking experience enjoyable and fun. On the other hand, the AI Super Wide-Angle Camera expands your view exponentially, so you can capture more landscape, or more of your friends. In group photos, you can switch to AI Super Wide Angle mode for a wider range. AI Portrait Framing ensures better composition to achieve a perfect ratio, and brings you more fun in every snapshot.

The S1 has an octa-core processor with a 12nm design and clocks speed of up to 2.0GHz. S1 is also equipped with 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64/128GB ROM (expandable to 256GB) to boost the fast and smooth performance of multiple apps and mobile games. There’s a massive 4500 mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology. The phone runs on the latest FunTouch OS 9 with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

A major attraction in the S1 is its Ultra Game Mode. The new Game Countdown floating window feature reminds you of the exact time before the game starts, so that you can do more things while waiting. And when it comes to speed, by increasing smooth gameplay and reducing frame-drop by 300%, Multi-Turbo is the lightning-fast feature that gamers need.

During the trial period, the S1 came across as a nifty device. It loads up fast, and on the whole, is smooth and fluent to operate. Scrolling through websites, checking my emails and web browsing were fine. There are a few occasions when apps and the browser lag a little, but they soon kick into action. If you’re a fan of gaming, you won’t be disappointed.

Overall, the S1 is an attractive, mid-range Android phone that is targeted at younger buyers who value a good display, powerful camera and a long-lasting battery.

Estimated street price: Rs 19,990 (6GB + 128GB)