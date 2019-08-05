Vivo S1 said to be available for pre-orders at Rs 2,000 ahead of August 7 launch

Vivo S1

Vivo will be launching Vivo S1 of its ‘S’ series in India on August 7. Now, ahead of the launch, the company has also opened pre-orders for the smartphone at offline stores, which will continue until it is launched at 6 pm on August 7.

According to GizmoChina, the customers need to pay Rs 2,000 upfront to book the Vivo S1 prior to launch, the rest of the amount should be paid once the phone goes on sale via both the online and offline platforms. The company has also roped in Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan to promote the S series.

Vivo S1 Price, Specifications

There are three variants of the Vivo S1 – 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage. The 4GB RAM/ 128GB variant will be reportedly available in two colour variants – Skyline Blue and Cosmic Green.

The phone is speculated to be priced below Rs 15,000 – as it has been launched in Indonesia at 35,99,00 Rupiah (nearly Rs 17,600).

The Vivo S1 sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Apart from this the phone will run on Android 9 Pie FunTouch OS and is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 12nm octa-core processor.

The Vivo S1 also features a triple rear camera which would have a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an /f1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens; and a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone comes packed with a 4500mAh battery.