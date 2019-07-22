Vivo ropes in Sara Ali Khan to launch S1 on August 7

Vivo’s next smartphone series ‘S’ in India will be launched on August 7. Initially launched in Indonesia, the Vivo S1 is the first smartphone in the series that comes a few days after the company unveiled the Z1 Pro, its first smartphone with a punch-hole camera. Vivo has roped in Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan to endorse the Vivo S series.

The Twitter handle of Vivo India is already filled with teasers and videos starring Sara Ali Khan flaunting the upcoming handset in its entirety. Here’s one video teaser:

The world stands still and admires the view as a stylish diva and a stunning phone crosses their path. Watch Sara Ali Khan turn heads with the all-new mesmerizing #vivoS1. #ItsMyStyle pic.twitter.com/iaFmN5qYNp — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 20, 2019

As far as the specifications are concerned, the India version of the Vivo S1 is likely to pack the same internals as the one introduced in Indonesia. Vivo S1 has a 6.38-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display with a water drop notch at the top. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The cameras on the Vivo S1 are mid-range level – a setup of one 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and a 32-megapixel sensor on the front of the smartphone. The Vivo S1 is backed by a 4500mAh battery under the hood.

The pricing of the smartphone will be revealed at the event. But we can take a hint from the Indonesia pricing of the Vivo S1. There is only a single variant of the smartphone – 4GB/128GB – in Skyline Blue and Cosmic Green colours – that costs 3,599,000 Indonesian rupiah (approximately Rs 18,000).