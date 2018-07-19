Vivo Nex with pop-up selfie camera, 6.59-inch bezel-less display launched: Price in India and more

Vivo Nex has officially launched in India

Vivo Nex is now official in India. The Chinese company showcased its efforts to cram a 6.59-inch display on the Vivo Nex allowing thin bezels with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.24 per cent. The Vivo Nex has a motorised camera module that pops up when you open the camera app and switch to the front sensor. Vivo is perhaps the first company to have surpassed big players like Samsung and Apple to do away with the need of a notch as a necessary ‘evil’ to pack the front camera, earpiece speaker, and sensors. Vivo Nex is almost bezel-less with a very thin chin at the bottom, allowing you to experience videos on the entire screen.

Vivo Nex was launched as Vivo Nex S in China earlier this year alongside a smaller variant called Vivo Nex A. In India, Vivo Nex has been priced at Rs 44,990 for the only variant. It will be available starting July 21 across all the select partner stores, Vivo online store, and Amazon.in.

Amazon has already detailed the offers for the Vivo Nex. On the purchase of the Vivo Nex, the customers can avail up to Rs 5,000 off additionally on exchanging the old smartphone, No Cost EMI options for up to 12 months, Rs 4,000 instant cashback on HDFC credit and debit cards, assured buyback of Rs 22,495, and one-time screen replacement for free. Besides, Jio customers can get a cashback of Rs 1,950 along with a free ‘Premium Security Subscription’.

Vivo Nex is a dual SIM smartphone and it runs Funtouch OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It packs a 6.59-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED ‘UltraView’ display with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with no support for expandability. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor under the display, much like the Vivo X21.

The most exciting part about the Vivo Nex is the front camera that stays hidden unless the camera app is opened. The pop-up selfie camera is attached to a motor that slides out when you switch to the front camera in the camera app. Vivo says that the camera takes merely 1 second to slide out and works just like any other front camera. There is an 8-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor fitted on the front with an aperture of f/2.0. It comes with features such as Portrait Mode, AR Stickers, and Face Beauty.

On the rear, the Vivo Nex has dual cameras aligned vertically on an island that also houses a dual-tone LED flash. There is a combination of a 24-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor with 4-axis OIS. It supports up to 1080p video recording, HDR, and slow-motion recordings.

Vivo Nex has a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C, along with other connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G VoLTE among others. It packs a 4000mAh battery under the hood with support for fast charging.