Vivo Nex S could launch as Vivo Nex in India, price and launch offers revealed

Vivo Nex S was launched in China last month

Vivo Nex S was unveiled earlier this year as the world’s first bezel-less smartphone with a modular camera design that slides out when the front camera is required. The smartphone is now set to debut in India on July 19 and while its features and specifications are something that is already known, the latest leak suggests what it is going to cost in the Indian markets.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, Vivo Nex S will enter the Indian market as just Vivo Nex and will be exclusively available via Amazon India. The Vivo Nex will cost Rs 48,990 in India for the base variant. The Amazon listing page for Vivo Nex, obtained by MySmartPrice, shows that the Vivo Nex price starts at Rs 48,990, meaning there could be more than one variant.

In China, Vivo Nex S is priced at 3,898 yuan (roughly Rs 41,000) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. The Vivo Nex S with 8GB RAM and 128GB costs 4,498 yuan (roughly Rs 47,500) while the model with 256GB inbuilt storage is priced at Rs 4,998 yuan (roughly Rs 53,000). As for the availability in India, the Vivo Nex pre-orders in India are likely to start on the launch day itself i.e., July 19 at 1 pm.

The report also mentions that there will be an additional value of Rs 5,000 offered on the regular exchange price. There will also be offers on HDFC bank credit and debit cards, however, the exact deal isn’t known as of now. Other offers include a screen damage protection plan, an ‘assured’ buyback offer, and No Cost EMI options.

Vivo Nex series was introduced in China last month having two models – Vivo Nex S and Vivo Nex A. The smartphone shuns the concept of a notch on the top of the display as an obvious and inevitable workaround to attain a bezel-less display while making sure all the components such as the front camera, earpiece speaker, and the sensors don’t get compromised in terms of their placement.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Nex S runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS out-of-the-box. It packs a 6.59-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Vivo Nex S is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

For the cameras, the Vivo Nex S houses dual 12-megapixel cameras on the rear wherein the primary lens has a f/1.8 aperture while the other has a f/2.4 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the Vivo Nex S. The highlighted feature of this camera is that it remains hidden unless you open the camera app. A 4000mAh battery powers the Vivo Nex.