Vivo Nex: Now, take the perfect selfie

Vivo marked its foray in the super-hot Indian smartphone market in 2014. With a strong focus on camera and music, this Chinese handset maker has made rapid strides and established itself as one of the leading smartphone brands here. In the past, we have reviewed some of their devices and they indeed offer the users professional-grade photography capabilities, enabling them to record all of their prized and beautiful moments.

Recently, Vivo debuted its most advanced and powerful flagship NEX smartphone that retails for Rs 44,990. In line with the company’s commitment towards the Make in India initiative, the flagship device is being manufactured at its facility in Greater Noida. True to its name, the new device (available in Black colour) embodies the “next” era in smartphone technology; it comes equipped with, what the company officials claim, the world’s first elevating front camera and truly bezel-less display. We take a look at some of its key features around design, ergonomics and performance, camera technology in specific.

At first look, the Vivo NEX comes across as an extremely good-looking handset that is attractive to look and feels sturdy in the hand. The smartphone comes with a premium glass back with curved edges and rounded corners, which rests comfortably in one hand. Ensuring a blend of futuristic design and ergonomics, a nano-precision laser has been used to engrave tens of thousands of dynamic colour diffraction units onto the back cover.

The Vivo NEX has a 16.74 cm (6.59 inches) Ultra FullView screen with 91.24% screen-to-body ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor technology. The display is notch-free and offers an almost bezel-less 91.24% screen-to-body ratio with bezels of 2.16mm on the top; 5.08mm on the bottom; and 1.71mm on each side. Every millimeter of the 16.74 cm Super AMOLED display is devoted to creating an enhanced visual impact; trust me, this actually holds true when the device is switched on.

Probing the innards, the Vivo NEX is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa Core processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo for a seamless usage experience. These powerful specs ensure a smooth user experience while running any application. The enhanced 128GB storage space offers ample on-device storage for applications and other content.

Interestingly, the NEX features a left-side AI button for Jovi strictly dedicated to a full range of AI services. Press and hold this button and the AI Assistant is at your service. For AI Image identification, just point out the camera at an object and push the AI button, it will then look up the object online and display related search results and information.

The Vivo NEX introduces consumers to the world’s first elevating front camera. The device is equipped with an 8MP front camera and a 12+5 MP rear camera set-up with Dual Pixel technology, which enables superior shots every time. Unique in its functionality, the front camera emerges from within a slot on the top of the smartphone and retracts once the selfie has been clicked. Meanwhile, the rear cameras are equipped with OIS technology enabling NEX users to shoot blur-free and well-focused pictures and videos even in conditions where the subject or the photographer is moving fast.

Leveraging the AI technology, the NEX’s camera is able to enhance each shot by detecting the photo conditions. Over time, the NEX’s artificial intelligence ‘learns’ to increasingly create accurate pictures. The AI suggests stylish filters after identifying photo scenes. Features such as Live Photo, Face Beauty, Backlight HDR, Portrait Bokeh, Panorama, AR Stickers, Filters, Slow motion, Backlight, Time lapse, etc., makes the photography experience varied and interesting.

The Vivo NEX comes with the innovative Screen SoundCasting technology, where the speaker system is inbuilt, as part of the screen display with no visible apertures or speaker mesh. This technology results in reduced bezel size and enhanced sound quality, without any distortion, while listening to music or taking calls. The smartphone is also packed with an impressive Hi-Fi audio technology, three amplifiers and a DAC. Additionally, the device features an OLED panel which serves as an earpiece.

In my week-long usage, the Vivo NEX impressed me no end with its unique pop-up selfie camera. Selfies take a new meaning with this device. The phone’s processor and display are top-notch and a significant step-up in the high-end segment. Everyday essentials, such as making a call, playing a game or listening to music are a breeze. The NEX has all the ingredients to become a best-seller. It’s time for other handset makers to catch up with Vivo.