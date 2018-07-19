Vivo Nex India launch today at 12:30pm live updates: Price, specifications

Vivo Nex is set to launch in India today. The smartphone that was recently launched in China as the world’s first phone to come with a motorised slide-out camera is now making its debut in the Indian markets. Vivo Nex is the rebranded version of the Vivo Nex S, which was launched alongside the Vivo Nex A. The smartphone features a pop-up selfie camera without taking any space on the front, therefore, allowing a bezel-less display without a notch.

Vivo Nex India Launch

Vivo Nex India launch is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm at an event in New Delhi. The company is also live streaming the event via its YouTube channel for everyone to watch. You can watch the live stream below.

Vivo Nex Price in India

Vivo Nex India price is reported to be Rs 48,990 for the base variant and it will be exclusively available via Amazon.in. Additionally, Vivo began taking pre-orders for the Vivo Nex during the Prime Day sale on Amazon and on its online store with a cashback offer of Rs 1,000 and extra 6 months warranty over the 1-year warranty bundled with the handset. The registrations or pre-bookings are likely to open for everyone via Amazon.in at 1 pm today.

In China, the Vivo Nex S – the original variant – is priced at 4,498 yuan (roughly Rs 47,500) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs 4,998 yuan (roughly Rs 52,700).

For the specifications, the Vivo Nex runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS out-of-the-box. It packs a 6.59-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Vivo Nex is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

For the cameras, the Vivo Nex houses dual 12-megapixel cameras on the rear wherein the primary lens has a f/1.8 aperture while the other has a f/2.4 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera given on the Vivo Nex and Nex S. The highlighted feature of this camera is that it remains hidden unless you open the camera app. A 4000mAh battery powers the Vivo Nex.