Vivo launches X Fold Plus to take on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Specs, price, other details

Vivo has officially launched its latest flagship foldable smartphone, Vivo X Fold Plus in China. The Vivo X Fold Plus is a foldable smartphone which features an 8-inch foldable display and an aspect ratio of 4:3.55. The smartphone also comes with a quad-camera setup on the back and a 16MP selfie camera.

The phone supports 80W fast charging. Vivo says the supplied charger can charge the phone fully in 35 minutes. There is also a physical mute button on this phone. The X Fold Plus will take on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Vivo X Fold Plus: Price, availability

The Vivo X Fold Plus comes in two options: 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. The former will cost CNY 10,000 (roughly Rs 1,13,726), while the latter will sell for CNY 11,000 (roughly Rs 1,25,124). It will be available for sale in China starting September 29.

Vivo X Fold Plus has been launched in three colour options: Sunny Mountain Blue, Huaxia Red and Sycamore Ash.

Vivo X Fold Plus: Specs, features

The Vivo X Fold Plus which is a foldable device sport an exterior cover display of a 6.53-inch with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The inner display comes with an Ultra Thin Glass. Both screens feature 3D ultrasound screen fingerprints.

The smartphone boasts a 4,730mAh battery which the company claims can last up to 2 hours when watching videos. The Vivo X Fold Plus also comes with an 80W Galium Nitride PD Dual Port Charger which will supposedly charge the device to 70 per cent in just 18 minutes. Whereas, a full charge will take about 35 minutes.

Since the Vivo X Fold Plus is a foldable smartphone, the company says that it can stay open at several angles and will come in handy for viewing multimedia.

At the back, the smartphone can be seen with a square-shaped canvas and a ring adorned by another gold ring. On the side, there is also a physical mute button.

As for photography, the Vivo X Fold Plus comes equipped with a periscope quad-camera setup which includes a 50MP main + 48MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto and 8MP. The selfie camera comes with a 16MP.

At the time of writing, it is still not confirmed if the Vivo X Fold Plus will be available outside China.

