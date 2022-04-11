Vivo launches its first folding phone, the X Fold with Samsung Galaxy Fold-like design & ZEISS cameras

Vivo launched its first folding phone, the Vivo X Fold in China on Monday, April 11. The X Fold comes only months after sister brand Oppo launched the Fold N, its first folding phone—also “exclusively” in China. Vivo X Fold price is set at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs 1,07,214) for a version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. You can also get it with double the storage for CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs 1,19,120).

Vivo X Fold design

Vivo’s first folding phone has a design inspired from Samsung’s Galaxy Fold devices, but it still looks distinctly “Vivo” with its hallmark vegan leather back we’ve seen in some of its flagship products in the X-series.

The camera setup on the back—which has four sensors—looks inspired from Vivo’s Nex series and carries the ZEISS branding. The setup includes a periscope-style telephoto which is frankly both surprising and exciting. Brands have so far failed to crack the cameras on foldables, and it would be interesting to see if Vivo can change that.

The hinge—which is the most critical part of a device like this— is said to be made using aircraft-grade material with a floating wing design. This allows the phone to be close flat while you’re also free to prop it up at angles between 60- and 120-degrees.

Vivo X Fold specs, features

The inner folding display here is 8.03-inch LTPO2 AMOLED E5 with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a resolution of 1800x2200p and SCHOTT’s ultra-thin glass. The outer screen is a 6.53-inch AMOLED that can also refresh at up to 120 times per second, but it isn’t LTPO. Both displays get their own ultrasonic fingerprint readers.

Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Rounding off the package is a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. Reverse wireless charging is also available.

For photography, you get a quad camera setup on the rear with a 50MP f/1.8 main camera with OIS (Samsung GN5 sensor), 48MP f/2.2 114-degree field-of-view ultrawide, 12MP f/2.4 2x zoom telephoto, and another 5x periscope zoom camera. You also get two selfie shooters with 16MP resolution embedded inside hole punch cut-outs.

