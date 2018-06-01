Vivo launches 4GB RAM Y83 device in India – From price to key specs, check all details here

The smartphone also includes a split screen feature.

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Friday launched its Y83 device with 6.22-inch 19:9 “FullView” display in India at Rs 14,990.

The smartphone will be available in black and gold variants across offline stores starting Friday and will also be available on Flipkart, Amazon and Vivo’s own online shopping channel, the smartphone maker said.

“We are pleased to introduce the Vivo Y83 in our Y series product portfolio with an outstanding performance and superior camera capabilities at an ideal price point,” said Jerome Chen, Chief Marketing Officer, Vivo India.

Vivo Y83 is equipped with a 13MP high-definition rear camera with PDAF technology and an 8MP selfie camera.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor and backed by 4GB RAM and 32GB storage with an option to further expand it to 256GB.

The smartphone also includes a split screen feature which can be easily activated by sliding down three fingers to split the screen in two, Vivo said.