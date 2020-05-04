Vivo is bringing its 20,000 offline retailers online through new ‘smart’ retail initiative

The Government of India has lifted the ban on smartphone sales via e-commerce platforms. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Vivo is bringing its 20,000 retailers and 30,000 Vivo brand ambassadors (VBAs) online through a new “click to mortar” initiative called smart retail. The initiative will not only help Vivo enable business continuity for its pan India retail network, but it will also help consumers connect with them from the comfort of their homes, especially in these unprecedented times. Vivo says its smart retail model will do all this while “adhering to all statutory requirements and regulations of the Government.”

The Government of India has lifted the ban on smartphone sales via e-commerce platforms, though buying a new smartphone via brick and mortar stores is still a challenge in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Vivo has been taking prepaid orders on its e-commerce website for a few days now, possibly in anticipation of the Government’s move. Vivo is one of the few companies in India to enjoy a sizable offline presence as well and it’s nice to see the company putting its reach to good use.

Under Vivo’s smart retail initiative, customers can reach out directly to retailers through SMS, and also through the company’s e-commerce website and Facebook page. Vivo says the SMS based connectivity option is already live through the number 8955771110. Connectivity through its e-commerce website and Facebook will be available before May 12. Vivo says it will start proceedings in a phase-wise manner though it plans to bring smart retail pan India soon.

“Customer-centric innovation is at the core of everything we do. To ensure business continuity of our offline partners, we have decided to create this unique lead generation platform. We hope to connect our customers and our channel partners effectively using this one of its kind system,” Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.