Vivo Independence Day sale: Buy Vivo Nex, X21, others at half price, vouchers up to Rs 1,000, & more

Vivo has announced exciting deals as India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day. The smartphone brand has announced Vivo Freedom Carnival that will be exclusive on Vivo e-store. Beginning August 12th, the smartphone brand will be rolling out special offers which will include exclusive discounts, limited-time deals, lucky draws, and coupons. The sale will go on till 14th August on all Vivo e-stores.

As a part of the sale, the company will be giving exciting deals on various latest smartphones which are available in the market. Along with this the company will be giving 5 per cent cashback on purchase of the recently launched Vivo Z1 Pro to all HDFC Bank credit card/ EMI users. In addition, Vivo will also give a coupon worth up to Rs 1,000, which will be valid on the next purchase from the Vivo e-store.

Other offers that the customers can enjoy on the Vivo e-store are listed below

1. Half Price Deals – In this offer customers will be able to get smartphones like Vivo Nex, Vivo X21, Vivo V9, Vivo Y83 and Vivo Y71i for half their price.

2. Spin and Win events – The Spin and Win contest will be live on Vivo’s e-store where users will get the chance to win up to coupons worth Rs 1,000 along with couple movie vouchers.

3. Coupons worth Rs 750 – If a customer buys Vivo V15Pro, Vivo V15, Vivo Y17, Vivo Y15 or Vivo Y12, they will get Rs 750 off on their next purchase from the Vivo e-store via a coupon.

4. BookMyShow offer – On purchase of Vivo Y95, Vivo Y93, Vivo Y91 and Vivo Y91i, customers will get BookMyShow couple movie vouchers.

5. No cost EMI- Vivo is offering no-cost EMIs on all major credit card brands and Bajaj Finserv cards as well.

6. Mobile replacement policy – Vivo is also offering 30 days replacement policy on all its smartphones under the sale.