Vivo Independence Day deals on Flipkart, Amazon: Big discounts on Z1 Pro, V11 Pro, and more

Vivo Z1 Pro

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced special offers through Amazon, Flipkart and TataCLiQ to celebrate India’s Independence Day.

Starting Thursday, August 8, Vivo will be offering Rs 1,000 discount on prepaid purchases of Vivo Z1 Pro on Flipkart National Shopping day and Amazon Freedom Sale. It will also be offering an extra Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,000 off on the purchase of V15 and V15 Pro with the exchange of your old phone.

Not just Amazon or Flipkart, Vivo V11 Pro will also be sold exclusively on TataCliQ, with Rs 5000 off at a price of Rs 15,990. The current MRP of the phone is Rs 20,990.

Customers buying Vivo products will also get an extra 10 per cent off on ICICI Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank credit cards when they shop on Flipkart, Amazon or TataCliq, respectively.

Apart from the special offers across the e-commerce platforms – in the Independence Day sale of Flipkart and Amazon, it is offering several products on discount teamed with no cost EMI deals. Vivo Y90 is sold at Rs 6990 instead of Rs 9,999, Vivo Y91i of 2GB + 32GB variant at Rs 7990, at nearly Rs 1000 discount.

The 3 GB and 4 GB variant of Vivo Y12 is being sold at Rs 11,990 and Rs 12,490 respectively – with a discount of almost Rs 2,000. It has Android Pie operating system, 5000mAh lithium-ion battery and is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor. The phone also comes with an AI triple rear camera set up with a 13-megapixel primary camera, and 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel secondary and tertiary cameras.

V15 Pro (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) with a 6.39-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Display, an octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor and Android 9.0 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9, is being offered at Rs 23,990 including a massive discount of Rs 3,000. It also sports a 32-megapixel front camera and a triple rear camera set up with 48-megapixel primary camera, and the other two being 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel each.

The Amazon Freedom Sale will continue from August 8 to 11, while Flipkart’s National Shopping Day will continue from August 8 to August 10.