Vivo freedom carnival sale today: Smartphones at just Rs 1947; here is how to get

It’s carnival time in India! The country is set to celebrate its 72nd Independence Day next Monday and e-commerce giants are leaving no stone unturned to use this opportunity to the fullest. Flipkart has announced ‘The Big Freedom Sale’ starting on August 10, Amazon is coming up with ‘Freedom Sale’ starting on August 9 and Paytm is celebrating the occasion with ‘Freedom Cashback Sale’ starting on August 8. Smartphone manufacturer Vivo has also jumped on to the bandwagon and joined the celebration.

To mark India’s 72nd Independence Day, it has come up with ‘Vivo Freedom Carnival sale’ which will run on the company’s online e-commerce store from August 7 to August 9. As part of this sale, Vivo offers flash deals, exclusive discounts, hot deals, coupons, and a lucky draw.

The major attraction of this sale, however, is a massive discount on Vivo smartphones. Under Freedom Carnival sale, Vivo offers Vivo Nex and Vivo V9 smartphones at an astonishing price of just Rs 1,947 at exactly 12 pm on all three days of the sale. The Vivo Nex currently retails for Rs 44,990 and the Vivo V9 has a price tag of Rs 20,990.

The offer will be available only on limited stock and only a few lucky ones will be able to get the phones for that price. Here are a few tips that will increase your chances of getting the phone –

1. Sign up on the Vivo Shop right now by providing your email address and authorise it using an OTP.

2. Enter an address in ‘My Address’ section and keep it ready for later.

3. Log in at least 30 minutes before the time of sale i.e. 12 pm.

4. Open the Vivo Nex page, and keep refreshing it for the price.

5. As soon as the price changes to Rs 1,947 from Rs 44,990, hit ‘Buy Now’.

6. Select the delivery address that was saved earlier and pay the amount.

Apart from the unbelievable price, the customers can also avail 5 per cent cashback with HDFC credit card EMIs, free Bluetooth earphones on the purchase of select Vivo smartphones, and no cost EMIs up to 12 months. Jio benefits worth Rs. 4,050 are also available in the Vivo Freedom Carnival sale.

As part of the flash sales, Vivo’s XE100 earphones, Vivo USB cable, and Vivo’s XE680 earphones will be available at a price of Rs 72 each, at 12 pm on August 7, 8, and 9.