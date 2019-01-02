Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon: Bumper discounts, exchange offers on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V9 Pro, & more

Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon goes live with exciting deals

Vivo Carnival sale is back on Amazon India and the e-commerce platform has partnered with Vivo in order to celebrate the New Year by offering huge discounts on popular smartphones such as Vivo Nex, V11 Pro, V9 Pro, and more. The Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon is live now and buyers can avail exchange discounts, no cost EMI payment option, and more during the sale.

As part of the Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon, if you buy any of the Vivo smartphones listed below, you can also avail 10 per cent discount on EMI option on debit cards and 5 per cent discount on credit card EMI option from the HDFC Bank. The offer page on Amazon mentions that the buyers can avail a maximum of Rs 2,400 off on the EMI payments. On the other hand, there are up to Rs 9,000 worth of exchange discounts available during the Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon.

Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon: Vivo Nex, V11 Pro, V9 Pro and more smartphones available with discounts

* Vivo V9 Pro has been made available at Rs 17,990 for the 6GB RAM version with an additional exchange discount worth Rs 4,000.

* Vivo V11 Pro has been made available with no cost EMIs starting at Rs 2,166 along with an additional exchange discount worth Rs 3,000.

* Vivo V11 has been made available with no cost EMIs starting at Rs 1,749 along with an additional exchange discount worth Rs 3,000.

* Vivo Nex has been made available at Rs 39,990 with an additional exchange discount worth Rs 5,000.

* Vivo Y81i has been made available with no cost EMIs starting at Rs 1,415 along with an additional exchange discount worth Rs 1,000.

* Vivo Y93 has been made available with no cost EMIs starting at Rs 1,083 along with an additional exchange discount worth Rs 2,000.

Coming to other smartphones available with exchange discounts during the Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon, the Vivo Y95 and Y81 are available with an exchange discount of Rs 2,000 each while the Vivo Y83 Pro and Y71i are available with additional exchange discounts worth Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively.