Vivo carnival sale: Get Vivo V9 at flat Rs 8,000 discount with free Bluetooth earphone, cashback

Vivo Carnival started on October 15 and will end on October 18. (Source: IE)

Before the customers could have got over Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Day’ and Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale, smartphone maker Vivo has launched its ‘Vivo Carnival’, giving potential customers another chance to buy a phone at an attractive price. The sale started on October 15 on Vivo’s online store and will end on October 18. During Vivo Carnival, the company offers discounts on smartphones, no-cost EMI options, assured buyback offers, additional discount for HDFC customers and one-time screen replacement deal on select devices.

The smartphones that are part of the sale are – Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V9 Youth, Vivo Y66, Vivo Y83 and Vivo X21, among others. The biggest discount, however, is available on Vivo V9. The 4GB RAM and 6GB variant of the smartphone priced at Rs 23,990, is available at a flat discount of Rs 8,000 and can be purchased at Rs 15,990.

The customers can get an additional cashback of 5 per cent if the phone is purchased using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card. They will also be eligible for Jio Data Offer and Vivo Gift Contest. As part of the Jio offer, the customers get benefits up to Rs 4050 and Platinum device security.

What is Vivo gift contest and how to get it?

As part of the contest, 10 customers with an order value above Rs 10,000 will win a special Vivo gift bundle worth Rs 3,900. Anyone who makes a purchase of Rs 10,000 or more on Vivo’s online store will be eligible for the contest. As per the details given on the website, the gift will be shipped to the winners before November 30, 2018.

Vivo V9 fixtures and specifications

Launched in March 2018, Vivo V9 comes with a 6.30-inch touchscreen display. It is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor and sports a 3260mAh non-removable battery. The phone is available with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

It has a 16-megapixel (f/2.0) + 5-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 24-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, Micro-USB, FM, 3G and 4G.