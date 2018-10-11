Vivo Carnival sale: Big discounts on Vivo V11 Pro, Nex, and other mobiles; vouchers worth Rs 7,100 and more

Vivo Carnival sale starts October 15

Vivo is the latest brand to jump the bandwagon and join other brands and companies to offer discounts and attractive deals in the build-up to the festive season. The company has announced it will be hosting the Vivo Carnival from October 15 to October 18. The sale will see huge discounts and freebies bundled with smartphone purchases that include some popular smartphones such as Vivo V9, Vivo V11, and Vivo V11 Pro among others.

Under the Vivo Carnival sale, the Vivo V9 will be available with the maximum discount of Rs 8,000, bringing down the price to Rs 15,900. The smartphone was launched at a price of Rs 23,990 in India earlier this year. Its smaller sibling the Vivo V9 Youth will be up for grabs at Rs 13,990, which is Rs 6,000 down from the MRP of Rs 19,990. The Vivo V9 Pro will be available to buy at Rs 17,990; the Vivo Y66 will sell for Rs 7,990 under the sale.

Coming to the latest models, the Vivo V11 Pro will be available at a price of Rs 25,990 while the Vivo V11 will bear a price tag of Rs 20,990. The Vivo X21, the company’s first smartphone to come with the in-display fingerprint sensor, will sell for Rs 31,990. The Vivo Y83 will be up for purchase at Rs 13,990.

Vivo is giving away free Bluetooth earphones on the purchase of Vivo Nex, Vivo X21, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V11, V9, and Y83. The customers buying the Vivo V11 and Vivo V11 Pro will be entitled to get a one-time screen replacement for free. There is also an ‘Assured Buyback’ on the purchase of Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo V11, and Vivo V11 Pro.

Coming to the bank offers, the customers who opt for HDFC credit cards will get a cashback of 5 per cent. This offer will be extended to the EMI transactions. There will be No Cost EMI payment available for the Bajaj Finserv cards.

The Vivo XE710 earphones are available at Rs 1,999, however, the buyer can collect the coupon of worth Rs 300 to bring down the price. The Vivo XE680 earphones cost Rs 999 along with a coupon worth Rs 150. Separately, Vivo is giving away a coupon of Rs 50 to all the buyers that can be applied to the purchase of power adapters and USB cables.

Vivo will also reward 10 lucky winners of the spin game a Vivo Gift Bundle worth Rs 5,100. The ‘Spin and Win’ game will entitle the player to win up to Rs 2,000 as coupon amount that can be used to get further discounts on the purchase of the smartphones and other products.