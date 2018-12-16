You can win Rs 72 lakh for staying off your smartphone for a year: Here’s how

Give up your smartphone for a year to win 0,000

With the smartphone manufacturers spearheading the development of next-generation mobile devices, it has become even harder for users to avert their focus, especially when smartphones have become a part of our daily life. Now, what if someone asks you to surrender your smartphone and live without it for around a year? Normally, anyone would hardly be interested in renouncing their digital life unless there’s some motive attached to the challenge. Vitaminwater, a mineral water packaging subsidiary of Coca-Cola, has announced that it will give away a prize money of $100,000 (approximately Rs 72 lakh) to anyone who can live without a smartphone or a tablet for a year.

Vitaminwater has sent out a tweet inviting the followers to enter the contest that will last for 12 months. To participate, you have to submit your entry via a post on either Instagram or Twitter using the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest. The post should mention of the hypothetical scenario of what you would do without receiving the daily dose of social media on your smartphones – basically, what your life will be like without the Internet. The last date to submit your entry is January 8.

we tried to get Brandon to make this deal, but he is too busy – will you turn off your phone for a year instead? #NoPhoneForAYear #contest https://t.co/RVTF0gytnv pic.twitter.com/wFFTXl0PBX — vitaminwater® (@vitaminwater) December 11, 2018

After the deadline is over, the company will take some time to shortlist only some of the entries that it will announce on January 22. The shortlisted participants will be handed a dumbed-down phone, like the ones from the 90s that restrict you to just making calls and send SMSes. Starting the contest’s official date, the participants cannot use smartphones or tablets. However, using computers, laptops, and smart speakers such as Amazon Echo, HomePod, and Google Home are allowed for the duration.

The participants, owing to their honesty throughout the year, will need to pass a lie detector test before they are declared winners at the end of the contest. On passing the test, a prize money of $100,000, the company notes, will be awarded for a year while staying committed to the contest guidelines for six months will get the participants $10,000. The contest is one of a kind that motivates people to lessen their daily Internet-browsing time, which is largely dominated by the use of social media apps. According to Pew Research Center data, about 92 per cent of young people own a smartphone. People aged between 18 and 34 spend more than two and a half hours watching videos, movies on their smartphones per day, says another report by Nielsen.