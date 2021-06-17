Virtual event platforms: Now technology helps connect with your remote audience

VouchPro co-founders Anubhav Bajpai (L) and Manish Singh

COVID-19 has brought a positive trend to the events management industry—adoption of virtual events platforms has come up as a viable alternative to in-person events. This adoption has helped many organisations to prevent event cancellation during such times. Having said that, even before the global health crisis, the adoption of virtual and hybrid event platforms for event production was already showing significant growth.

However, only a handful of virtual and hybrid event platforms are able to retain and engage audiences through the use of emerging technologies. One such company is VouchPro; it has helped companies across industries like pharma, banking, education, manufacturing, and consumer technology with virtual and hybrid events services. It not only allows them to host seminars, town halls, product launches, etc., via flexible digital content, but uniquely integrates augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) solutions to deliver an engaging experience.

“We have helped numerous large-scale companies in the last five years with our advanced technology solutions to build a virtual universe. Businesses from all genres had significantly evolved since 2020,” says Manish Singh, MD & co-founder, VouchPro. “However, this year looks more promising wherein, the evolution of the virtual world has brought up humongous opportunities. We have geared up to channelise each of these opportunities to bring disruption and growth.”

Founded in 2016, VouchPro is one of the fastest-growing hybrid and virtual events services providers in India. It has successfully enabled over 15,000 live internal and external events for over 200 large-scale enterprises and 25+ Fortune 100 companies from all across the world. VouchPro enables 100% customisable and highly engaging virtual events solutions to businesses for various sectors in the most safe and secure environment. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Titan Ltd, Dassault Aviation, Ericsson, Coforge, HCL Technologies, and EXL are some of the brands which are using VouchPro solutions to host seminars, town halls, product launches, etc., on a single platform.

A bootstrapped venture, VouchPro is in talks to raise equity funding this year. Over the last five years, it has notched up revenues of more than `20 crore. It now plans to have a physical presence in Dubai to strengthen its foothold in Asia.