Virtual assistant: BPCL’s chatbot enhances digital experience of customers

The chabot is available on the company website for any queries for both B2B & B2C customers.

Chatbots are intelligent assistants that communicate with people through text messages or instant messaging online. They are available round-the-clock and can respond to your queries instantly. Little wonder, they are appearing at a rapid pace throughout the corporate world, especially the services-led industry.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) is the latest to join the robot revolution. With the objective of making its customer interface comprehensive and integrated digitally, BPCL has come up with ‘Urja’, an intelligent virtual assistant with AI/NLP (Natural Language Processing) capabilities and trained on more than 600 use-cases. The chatbot is available on the company website for any queries for both B2B & B2C customers.

Urja is the first AI-driven chatbot in the country’s oil & gas industry. It is integrated with company’s website and WhatsApp number, it has already crossed over 1 crore customer sessions. BPCL has initiated ‘Project Anubhav’ with an objective of delivering to its vast retail (B2C) and commercial (B2B) customer base a superior and unified experience of BPCL across multiple touchpoints. Under Project Anubhav, Urja represents an integrated communication platform.

After a successful 6-month pilot on WhatsApp for enabling LPG bookings, Urja today speaks in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali, Punjabi, Urdu and Assamese). Over 45% of the conversations with Urja are in the non-English languages ensuring inclusiveness for all types of customers of BPCL.