Vingajoy SP-6560 speaker review: A speaker for anywhere, anytime

By:
October 1, 2020 3:00 AM

The SP-6560 is compact, lightweight and balances power and build well

VingaJoy, a gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand, has worked hard on the audio quality and improved its offerings to the point that these are a viable option for even discerning audiophiles.VingaJoy, a gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand, has worked hard on the audio quality and improved its offerings to the point that these are a viable option for even discerning audiophiles.

Bluetooth speakers are becoming more and more popular, as people discover the benefit of going wireless in their homes. A wireless speaker can set the party mood anywhere you want. It is portable, easy to set up, no cable mess and, most important, comparatively cheaper than the full-fledged music systems options.

VingaJoy, a gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand, has worked hard on the audio quality and improved its offerings to the point that these are a viable option for even discerning audiophiles. Its new wireless speaker, SP-6560, is a case in point here. The Pocket Mein Rocket (SP – 6560) 5W Metal wireless speaker is priced at Rs 1,599, and the company claims it to be small in size but superior in Bass. It is compact and lightweight and can be carried anywhere. The speaker is available in four different colours.

The device can be connected to Bluetooth devices (mobile phones, laptops, tablets etc) within 11 meters of range. It is backed by a 400 mAh battery which is rechargeable and delivers upto eight hours of music playing. Some of the things I liked about this speaker is it has a portable design so you can bring the music anywhere. It blasts loud, good quality sound with deep, powerful bass. A good balance between power and build and this is what strongly works in its favour.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,599

