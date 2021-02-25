VingaJoy Power Booster VB-005: Give more life to your phone

The Power Booster VB-005 comes with dual input ports and dual USB ports that help in fast charging with the use of both Micro USB and Type C charger.

VingaJoy India is a gadget accessories and consumer electronics brand that is gaining popularity among consumers with its range of Bluetooth speakers, headphones, chargers, cables, protectors and more. Recently, the company introduced its new power bank VingaJoy Power Booster VB-005, 20,000 mAh with a high density polymer battery priced at Rs 2,999. A power bank that is a great way to keep your devices charged while away from an outlet, the VB-05’s combination of high battery capacity and compact built makes it an ideal choice for those who spend a lot of time travelling and often run out of battery. It will last longer and charge your device several times more.

The Power Booster VB-005 comes with dual input ports and dual USB ports that help in fast charging with the use of both Micro USB and Type C charger. The strong Lithium polymer battery offers high speed charging technology along with long battery life, enabling users to charge two devices simultaneously at a faster speed.

The product also offers overheating protection, short circuit protection and over charger protection to ensure the safety of both the charger and the gadgets. This gives the power bank the flexibility to work with a wide range of devices like tablets, cameras, headphones, Androids and type C-enabled devices too. Built keeping practicality in mind, a feather-touch power on/ off button is provided to simplify its usage and LED indicators keep you informed about the battery status.

In summary, the VB-005 is lightweight, has massive capacity and can charge two devices simultaneously.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,999