VingaJoy Neckband: CL-130 will keep you connected with your favourite playlist for up to 12 hrs on single charge

Most of us are working from our homes days, even working out too— sprinting in the colony parks or pumping iron within the four walls of our living areas. For many, music is the regular companion during these exercise sessions. However, cords tend to complicate things. This is where wireless neckbands and earphones come in.

Recently, we tested VingaJoy’s new Beat Brothers PCL-130 neckband and it fared pretty well during the trial period. It retails for an affordable Rs 1,399, a quick glance at some of its key features.

VingaJoy is a New Delhi-based consumer electronics and mobile accessories brand. Its ‘value for money’ magnetic sports wireless neckband is attractive to look at, is lightweight, quite handy, compact and portable. It has a unique magnetic absorption design for comfortable wearing experience—this also allows protection of the cable from accidental damages when not in use.

Switched on and connected to a mobile phone, the CL-130 will keep you connected with your favourite playlist for up to 12 hours on a single charge along with good audio quality. It also provides passive isolation as it successfully eliminates ambient noises along with a built-in-mic facility for call connectivity. There’s good balance in mid and high ranges, though it can get a little distorted if you’re really cranking the volume.

Connected via wire and neck collar, the CL-130 can take you from workout to work in a seamless manner. They can work for any strenuous session, do not pop out of your ears and hence find a strong mention if you’re on the lookout for an affordable audio accessory.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,399