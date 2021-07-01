VingaJoy Jazz Buds 2.0 Wireless Earbuds: Listen to music with no wires

VingaJoy BT-210 Jazz is very light and offers hand-free conversation option. It has a digital battery display to alert users when to charge their device.

True wireless in-ears have become an essential piece of kit for many listeners. This relatively new form of earbuds not only look different but work differently from other wireless over-ears and neckband headphones. When you wear them, you have the complete freedom to move: there are no wires to connect your earbuds to your phone, or even to each other.

For those keen to try out this new technology, VingaJoy True Wireless Earbuds Jazz Buds 2.0 can be a good option from this fast-growing gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand. Priced at Rs 1,999 and available in classic white colour, Jazz Buds 2.0 offers features such as TruBass technology and a 360-degree surround sound support complimented with soft silicone earbuds.

VingaJoy BT-210 Jazz is very light and offers hand-free conversation option. It has a digital battery display to alert users when to charge their device. It also has an independent CPU which helps in delivering crystal clear sound and deep bass.

These TWS earbuds are ergonomically designed for all-day comfort using ultra-soft sweat-resistant silicone tips that can also be used outdoors when commuting or even during workouts. They deliver music play time of upto 15 hours in one charge. Overall, a decent audio device for those seeking to explore good wireless sound on a budget.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,999