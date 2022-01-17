VingaJoy CL-6320 neckband: It’s smart, lightweight and good sounding

VingaJoy’s lightweight and sporty design neckband is an ideal workout companion, well-suited for a variety of audio content

It started with the big full-sized headphones, then moved to tiny lightweight earphones that later became wireless and gave birth to a new phenomenon. Today, we have on-the-ear, conventional wireless headphones, in-ear earphones and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds. You might have also come across people donning a tech-like neckband around the back of their necks with two ear piece cables coming out of it. Neck headphones, also called neckband headphones, are basically wireless neckbands worn around the back of the neck with plug-in earphones attached to them. They are ideal for people who need to wear headphones for long hours during the day to receive calls or listen to music. These wireless accessories have become immensely popular, especially among the fitness enthusiasts. Their success comes from a unique combination of convenience, style, battery-life, noise cancellation and wireless connectivity.

Take for instance, the CL-6320 neckband from New Delhi-based gadget accessories firm Vingajoy. The neckband, as claimed by the company, will deliver up to 25 hours of playtime on a single charge and 300 hours of standby time. The VingaJoy Rock Series neckband is priced at Rs 2,999 and features several properties that will give users plenty of comfort and entertainment.

VingaJoy’s light-weight and sporty design neckband is an ideal workout companion, hence consumers do not have to worry about tangling wires or dropping earbuds. While listening to music, users will be able to experience the real music. What’s more, the VingaJoy’s budget friendly neckband allow richer and dynamic music without any disturbance. The best part is that it comes with a six-month warranty, and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Besides, it is a type-C interface.

Neckband headphones usually have quality microphones built into their bodies at a convenient position to clearly and audibly pick up the users voice. The CL-6320 neckband has good sound quality, strong wireless connectivity and abundance of comfort for the wearer, hence it finds a strong mention.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,999