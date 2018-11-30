Video streaming in India likely to improve: Tech Mahindra launches new unit for 5G network

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 1:46 PM

Consumer spend for video, music, and games on mobile is expected to nearly double by 2028 to reach almost $150 billion globally.

According to industry reports, video will account for 90 per cent of all 5G traffic mainly on account of mobile video and Over The Top (OTT) streaming services.

Software major Tech Mahindra on Friday announced the setting up of a new business unit to leverage cutting-edge technology and solutions to cater to the expected heavy demand of video services in the 5G ecosystem.

With the establishment of the new “Video Integration and Engineering” (VIE) platform, Tech Mahindra said it would aim to improve its strategic position with several video distribution companies in the US.

“The strategic establishment of the VIE platform will help us increase our expertise in developing niche applications and services as well as cater to the exponentially growing digital video services market,” CP Gurnani, Managing Director and CEO of Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

According to industry reports, video will account for 90 per cent of all 5G traffic mainly on account of mobile video and Over The Top (OTT) streaming services.

5G is expected to grow the global mobile media market over cellular networks from $170 billion in 2018 to $420 billion in 2028.

Consumer spend for video, music, and games on mobile is expected to nearly double by 2028 to reach almost $150 billion globally.

“Our endeavour is to speed up the digital transformation of video for our clients and help reduce the costs and open up other revenue generation avenues for our clients and partners,” said Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and the CEO, Network Services at Tech Mahindra.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Video streaming in India likely to improve: Tech Mahindra launches new unit for 5G network
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition