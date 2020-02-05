vCLOUDX: Now video-consult with your doctor in real-time

In the example above, EnableX enables a seamless video interaction between a doctor and a patient within the application interface of the healthcare provider. (Representative image)

Rajesh Kundra from Najafgarh, a bustling town in South West Delhi district, now interacts with his doctor through video conferencing that not only saves time, but offers the same level of responsiveness that he would get in a physical face-to-face setup. Thanks to new-age communication platform as a service (CPaaS) providers.

vCloudX is one such startup that replaces multiple, disparate point solutions with its single platform—EnableX—to bridge the communication gap between a company and its customers. In the example above, EnableX enables a seamless video interaction between a doctor and a patient within the application interface of the healthcare provider. In simple words, the patient can log on to the app, select ‘start a call with my doctor’ and the whole call will happen within the application. Moreover, the past consultation records or any other relevant health data of the patient will also be made available to the doctor within the application in real-time. The whole session would be recorded for future reference. This provides a cohesive and integrated experience to users at both ends. This is just one example, there are plenty such use cases in sectors such as education, banking and insurance, etc.

Founded in 2017, vCloudx was set up with a vision to provide next-generation communication infrastructure as a service globally. It has a team of more than 30 full-time engineering, marketing and sales professionals. It has its global headquarters in Singapore with engineering teams in Delhi/NCR and Bangalore and sales offices in Singapore, India and Japan.

“Increasingly, we are seeing the need for a true omnichannel experience where users can communicate on their preferred channels, device and platform. With improved communication infrastructure and powerful end user devices, communication will be more visual in future,” says Pankaj Gupta, CEO and founder, vCloudx. “In line with this thought, we have developed EnableX that allows quick and easy integration of real-time communication into web & mobile applications,” he says. EnableX is a cloud-based communication platform as a service (CPaaS) offering that makes integrating live video, voice and messaging into applications and workflows incredibly easy. Designed and developed for service providers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and developers, it provides robust, scalable and secure communication platform without the complexity of building and maintaining network infrastructure and supporting interfaces.

In the last six months, close to a 1000 customers have experienced the power of real-time communication on the EnableX platform. These customers are building applications across different industries ranging from healthcare, education to enterprise collaboration. “Basing the feedback and responses from the market, we believe the market is ready to embed real time communication into applications and solutions. This places EnableX well in this market,” says Gupta. With the initial traction being strong, it is now looking at expanding its footprint in other markets across APAC, Europe and the Middle East.

“On the technology side, we’ve worked hard to improve the end-user experience by continuously optimising the solution. We’ve developed proprietary algorithms for bandwidth and video quality optimisation that help us deliver better quality in challenging environments”, he says.

Talking about future plans, the vCloudX founder says, “Currently, CPaaS market in Asia is at a nascent stage. As more businesses look for a differentiated Customer Experience through Digital Transformation, we expect a spurt in demand across the region. Therefore, we will roll out new offerings and expand our geographical presence here. This will help us be among the very few players who offer full-stack of CPaaS solutions from voice, video to SMS and in-app chat.”