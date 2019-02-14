Valentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers: Here’s how to download or install

By: | Published: February 14, 2019 10:07 AM

For people looking to find a simple way to express themselves, WhatsApp has plenty of sticker apps available for Valentine’s Day. Users can browse and choose the sticker packs to download

Valentines Whatsapp sticker, valentines day quotes, how to download whatsap stickers, valentine day quotes, valentine day 2019, valentines day images, valentine quotes, lovers day, Valentines Day 2019 stickers, Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, PicsSource: WhatsApp in Google Play store

The WhatsApp ‘Stickers’ feature launched in 2018 has gained immense popularity among users in a short span of time. In addition to the pre-installed sticker packs, WhatsApp also offers an option to download third-party packs.

Users must know that WhatsApp has stickers for almost every occasion and that, of course, includes Valentine’s Day 2019. If you check, there are too many Valentine’s Day stickers to choose from WhatsApp. This is how you can search WhatsApp Stickers, download them and share with your loved ones.

Here’s how to share Valentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

Tap open a chat on WhatsApp, and click on the text bar.

Choose the emoji button and tap on the third icon for Stickers

READ ALSO | Instagram users losing millions of followers; fake accounts not the reason

Click on the plus button and scroll down

Tap and select the “Get more stickers” option.

The option will redirect you to Google Play Store and you will find that there‘s a list of sticker packs available.

Type “WAStickerApp Valentine’s Day” in order get a list of the sticker packs.

For people looking to find a simple way to express themselves, WhatsApp has plenty of sticker apps available for Valentine’s Day. Users can browse and choose the sticker packs to download and the downlod completes, the new Valentine’s Day sticker apps will be shown on the sticker tab of WhatsApp. In case you don’t get to see the sticker app, tap on the ‘+’ sign and see the complete list of WhatsApp Sticker apps.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Valentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers: Here’s how to download or install
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition