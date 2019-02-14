Valentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers: Here’s how to download or install

Source: WhatsApp in Google Play store

The WhatsApp ‘Stickers’ feature launched in 2018 has gained immense popularity among users in a short span of time. In addition to the pre-installed sticker packs, WhatsApp also offers an option to download third-party packs.

Users must know that WhatsApp has stickers for almost every occasion and that, of course, includes Valentine’s Day 2019. If you check, there are too many Valentine’s Day stickers to choose from WhatsApp. This is how you can search WhatsApp Stickers, download them and share with your loved ones.

Here’s how to share Valentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

Tap open a chat on WhatsApp, and click on the text bar.

Choose the emoji button and tap on the third icon for Stickers

Click on the plus button and scroll down

Tap and select the “Get more stickers” option.

The option will redirect you to Google Play Store and you will find that there‘s a list of sticker packs available.

Type “WAStickerApp Valentine’s Day” in order get a list of the sticker packs.

For people looking to find a simple way to express themselves, WhatsApp has plenty of sticker apps available for Valentine’s Day. Users can browse and choose the sticker packs to download and the downlod completes, the new Valentine’s Day sticker apps will be shown on the sticker tab of WhatsApp. In case you don’t get to see the sticker app, tap on the ‘+’ sign and see the complete list of WhatsApp Sticker apps.