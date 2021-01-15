Vaio makes India comeback with E15 and SE14 laptops; specs, price and everything to know

Vaio start secound innings in India market with new E series laptops.

Vaio has launched a new series of ultraportable laptops, E15 and SE14 laptop in its bid to return to the Indian market. Vaio, once owned by Sony, is starting its second innings with two lightweight laptops which come with full-HD IPS displays and run Windows 10 Home. The laptops come preloaded with Microsoft Office 365 and have top-firing speakers, along with Dolby Audio and Smart Amplifier.

Vaio is brought back to India by Hong Kong-based Nexstgo Company under a licensed agreement with Japan-headquartered Vaio Corporation. In India, they will be available at Flipkart.

Vaio E15, Vaio SE14 price in India

The Vaio laptops now available for pre-order at Flipkart will be available in multiple variants. The starting price of Vaio E15 is Rs 66,990 and of SE14 is Rs 84,690. The E15 is available in Ink Black and Tin Silver colour variants while SE14 is available in Dark Gray and Red Copper colour variants.

Nexstgo is planning to add more new models later this year that will include the Vaio FE14, Vaio SX14, and Vaio E14 as well as some new configurations of the existing Vaio SE14.

Vaio E15 specifications

The Vaio E series was initially introduced by Sony years back when it was a subsidiary of Sony. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 or AMD Ryzen 7 mobile processor and comes along with Radeon Vega 8 or Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics. The device has 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with narrow bezels and DDR4 RAM and SSD of 512 GB.

The laptop supports WiFi, Bluetooth connectivity and has USB 3.0, Micro-HDMI and a USB Type-C port and 3.0 charging port. Other features are dual speakers and a backlit keyboard. The laptop weighs 1.77 kilograms.

Vaio SE14 specifications

The laptop is powered by Intel Core i5 processor, has 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and SSD capacitive of 512GB. The feature list includes island-style spill-resistant keyboard with optional backlit support. There are four-speaker, two top-firing speakers and two down-firing speakers.

The Vaio SE14 has an Ergo Lift hinge that aids in typing at any position. There are both USB 3.0, Type-C and HDMI ports available in the laptop. The battery can deliver for up to 13 hours of usage on a single charge and supports quick charging. The laptop that comes with a fingerprint sensor uses Windows Hello support for biometric authentication.