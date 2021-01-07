Vaio laptops set to return as Flipkart starts teasing India launch

New, lighter Vaio laptopns returning to Indian market. (Source: Vaio)

Vaio laptops are making a comeback to India. The laptops will be available for booking and purchase on e-commerce platform Flipkart starting from January 15. Hong Kong-based Nexsto Company has signed a license agreement with the Japanese corporation and is reviving the Vaio brand in India. The company already sells Avita laptops in India and global markets. Vaio laptops are manufactured and sold in Macau, Middle East, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan by the Nexsto Company.

The new Vaio laptops for the Indian market will be premium and intelligently crafted delivering “exceptional” quality, said a statement by the company announcing its brand’s comeback. The statement undersigned by Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director, South Asia, Vaio said that the tech firm is looking forward to becoming market leaders in the laptop segment across the country.

Vaio was once a part of Sony and the brand had a cult following due to its sleek and colourful design belonging to the higher price bracket before it exited the Indian market a few years ago. Its premium laptops gave competition to Apple in the high-end laptop segment. The downfall of the brand happened when Vaio users started complaining of underperformance compared to other brands offering laptops in a much cheaper price tag. Sony also had to recall and replace batteries faced with overheating issues. After great losses and high struggle, Sony sold off its Vaio brand to a Japanese investment firm in 2014.

Flipkart has also teased the launch of Vaio laptops with a new microsite. The teaser giving a sneak peek suggests the new laptops will be of lighter build.

The launch of Vaio under a new branding comes during times when Covid-19 pandemic has made it imperative for everyone to switch to work from home making laptop market grow. The International Data Corporation report suggests the PC market in India saw a 9.2 per cent year-over-year growth in the third quarter of 2020. The market is currently dominated by the likes of HP, Lenovo and Dell, with Xiaomi gradually making inroads.