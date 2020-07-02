UV Care Sterilizer: Keeping your accessories germ-free

The idea behind creating this UV steriliser came at a time when the importance of health, safety, and hygiene has become the utmost priority for people on the go.

No need to sanitise your car key, wallet, currency, or smartphone every time you step in or out of your vehicle. Just place everything inside this multi-functional UV steriliser box that kills 99.9% of germs within three minutes. An online shopping portal, The Messy Corner, has debuted UV Care Sterilizer, a smart and multi-functional UV steriliser that, it claims, can kill 99.9% of germs that live on the surface of phones, earphones, watches, wallets, keys, and other daily accessories and gadgets in just three minutes. Priced at Rs 3,999, this device doubles up as a wireless charger and can be hooked to the 12v charging port in your car.

“We observed that many people apply sanitiser on their keys, wallets, and currency notes every time they return to their cars after shopping. With the UV Care Sterilizer, they can avoid this exercise by simply putting all the items in the portable box. It is compact enough to be kept inside the car’s glovebox too,” says Aanchal Poddar, co-founder and creative head, The Messy Corner.

Company officials say the product is extremely simple to use. Just plug in the device, open the lid and put your phone and other small accessories inside, close the lid and press the button. After three minutes, there will be a beep which marks the completion of the sterilisation process. Aayush Poddar, co-founder and marketing head says, “Our phones and many daily accessories such as rings and watches carry 6.5 times more bacteria on the surface than a toilet seat. And using alcohol-based sanitisers to clean the same is not a safe option. The UVC light in our UV Sterilizer is absolutely safe for gadgets. This sterilisation method is in fact used widely in hospitals to decontaminate hospital rooms as well as medical instruments.”

Talking about the key features, the UV Care Sterilizer has a stylish design and modern looks. It can sterilise things such as rings, keys, masks, sunglasses, wallets, pens, other than your phone. One can also add a few drops of perfume in the space given inside the box to add a subtle fragrance to your accessories. The product is available on The Messy Corner site and comes with a six-month warranty.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,999