UV-c disinfection: Keeping our offices germ-free

Cushman & Wakefield has deployed Signify’s UV-C disinfection services for its office in Gurugram.

Workplaces are gradually opening up and it is extremely important for an employer to ensure the safety of its employees returning to office in the current pandemic. Towards this, lighting major Signify has added an extra layer of safety with the launch of Signify UV-C Disinfection Services in the country. “We have leveraged our expertise in UV-C lighting to offer UV-C disinfection lighting services that offer a safe and proven solution for disinfection” said Sumit Joshi, vice-chairman and managing director, Signify Innovations India.

UV-C lighting is a chemical, residue and absorption free method that can be used to disinfect air, water and surfaces. All bacteria and viruses tested to date are said to respond to UV-C radiation. The effectiveness of Signify’s UV-C light sources to inactivating SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been validated by Boston University.

For its UV-C disinfection services, the company has designed a customised service package wherein a team of highly trained professionals first study the site carefully to understand the requirements, followed by the disinfection process using specially designed UV-C products and a scientific methodology to determine the unique dosage needed for that site. After the disinfection is complete, the team also provides a site assessment report and a stick-on certificate.

Microgravity is developing an entertainment hub and gaming arena with state-of-the-art free-roaming technology for multiplayer virtual reality games, which includes simulators, virtual reality bays, classic video gaming docks and a golf experience using advanced projection and simulation technology. The first flagship store in Gurgaon will use Signify’s UV-C disinfection services for daily disinfection.

Signify’s UV-C lamps emit a radiation peak at 254 nm which is near the germicidal efficiency peak and therefore ideal for disinfecting air, surfaces, objects and water.