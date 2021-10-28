Usha Heleous ABS Blade Fan: Perfect addition to any modern home

It has bi-directional rotation for all-weather use, sleek integrated design and rust-free aerodynamic ABS blades for high air delivery and smoother air feel.

India’s leading consumer durables firm Usha International is regarded as a highly trusted brand. Usha ceiling fans are a good combination of design, functionality, and price. They have millions of customers in the country, are reliable & long-lasting and known for delivering high performance. Keeping up with the changing times, Usha is integrating a whole lot of new technology into its offerings; the company’s Heleous ABS blade fan with BLDC motor for energy efficiency is a case in point. The Heleous is a new-age ceiling fan that is high on modern technology, comfort and elegant design. It has bi-directional rotation for all-weather use, sleek integrated design and rust-free aerodynamic ABS blades for high air delivery and smoother air feel.

The Heleous fan is available only on digital platforms, it is priced at Rs 8,990. The ceiling fan is available in a range of five contemporary colours, viz. Sparkle Black, Sparkle White, Imperial Blue, Golden Yellow, and Horizon Blue, and comes with a 4-year warranty on the motor. Our trial unit was the Sparkle White, a good-looking fan that can easily complement trendy interiors and add aesthetic value to any space.

With a sweep of 1220mm, the Heleous fan comes loaded with high-tech features including 3D ABS moulded aerodynamic rust-free blades for smoother airflow, super high 260 m3/minute air delivery, 310 RPM speed, and whisper-quiet operation. Additionally, Usha’s Heleous has a unique bi-directional rotation that helps the fan run in an anti-clockwise direction during hot summer months to blow cool breeze downwards, and clockwise during winter to circulate the warm air trapped closer to the ceiling downwards—making it suitable for use around the year. The fan comes with three pre-configured breeze modes—Natural, Sleep, and Normal, with a point-anywhere RF remote for convenient operations. Further, the fan’s high torque BLDC motor reduces power consumption by 50%—higher energy efficiency using just 43 watts of power—improves speed control, and reliability.

Brushless DC motor, popularly known as BLDC, is a technology that has revolutionised fan design to save power and enhance performance. A BLDC motor leverages the power of permanent magnets to generate torque in the rotor along with intelligent control of the electromagnetic field by using state-of-the-art power electronics, delivering style, comfort and control efficiently. If you look at the Heleous ceiling fan, the motor’s stylishness comes from its compact size, which enhances the fan’s appeal. Additionally, the BLDC motor is whisper-quiet, reducing ambient noise.

Key takeaways: The Heleous ceiling fan is quite fast and super-quiet, compact and much lighter, and most importantly, uses less power. It covers a much wider area and is, in my opinion, the perfect addition to any modern home.

Estimated street price: Rs 8,990