US reportedly says equipment for 5G network be made outside China

The Trump administration is considering requiring that next-generation 5G cellular equipment used domestically be designed and manufactured outside China, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

As part of an executive order last month to ban some foreign-made networking gear and services due to security concerns, U.S. officials are asking telecom-equipment manufacturers whether they can make and develop U.S.-bound hardware outside of China, the Journal reported, citing the people.

The White House declined to confirm or comment on specific discussions, the newspaper said.

The report on a provocative step against China comes days before President Donald Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Osaka, Japan, at the Group of 20 summit, where the pair discuss ways to restart stalled talks on a trade agreement.