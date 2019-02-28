US lobbying against Huawei business in India, says CEO Jay Chen

By: | Updated: February 28, 2019 10:49 PM

The Australian government has barred Huawei from participating in 5G network roll out while the US government representatives have been vocal around security threat from Huawei networks.

US, Huawei, Huawei business, India, CEO Jay Chen, 5G network, US laws, US government“Yes. For sure the US is lobbying (against Huawei) and everybody knows. I am talking about India,” Huawei India CEO Jay Chen told said when asked if the US administration was lobbying against the company in India. (Reuters)

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei Thursday alleged that the US is lobbying against its business in India while the company complies with global security requirements. “Yes. For sure the US is lobbying (against Huawei) and everybody knows. I am talking about India,” Huawei India CEO Jay Chen told PTI when asked if the US administration was lobbying against the company in India. He said that discussion around security concern from Huawei telecom gears are more based on psychological factors rather than based on scientific methodology.

Chen alleged that Australian and the US laws have provisions of snooping but Chinese law does not asks for it. “In Australia, it is. Under the Australian law even equipment are required to put backdoor. For the US, even documents and personal details of other countries can be monitored. This is the answer. You can check their law,” Chen said when asked about governments influence on companies to give access to network in emergency or war like situation.

He denied any such legal provisions in China. “China government has given clarification. Chinese government never asks (for data or network access). Actually Chinese law is same with that of many countries,” Chen said.

The Australian government has barred Huawei from participating in 5G network roll out while the US government representatives have been vocal around security threat from Huawei networks. The Indian government has not taken any stand yet to blocking Huawei, however, it has said that it is closely tracking actions of various government around security.

Chen said that the company is of the view that universal standards around security should be used. “Let’s use universal standard. Then we will have data, truth and make judgement,” Chen said. He said that there are 12 global network security parameters and Huawei has been rated top in nine of those and above average in three parameters while rival players have been average in most of the parameters.

