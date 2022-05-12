Urbanista Los Angeles headphones: Give me more devices that don’t need to be charged

However good a pair of headphones may be, chances are it is out of charge when you are in the mood to listen to something. The Urbanista Los Angeles are Bluetooth headphones with noise cancelling that takes away this concern, as it is always charging.



The Urbanista Los Angeles are self-charging wireless headphones that don’t need you to figure out when to charge them or for how long. The headphones use Powerfoyle solar cell material on the top band to convert all forms of light into energy. So the headphones are charging all the time, though at different levels of intensity.



The Powerfoyle solar cell material is on top of the headband and doesn’t really stand out. It is not as if you are wearing a solar panel on your head. In fact, the Urbanista Los Angeles have a simple design that is also stylish and very modern. The headband is comfortable over long hours and the ear cups are snug and soft. The band offers enough pressure to keep the cups tight on your ears, thus cutting off a lot of ambient noise.



Usually with a product pushing a cutting-edge innovation like self-charging, I would not worry about its other capabilities. So I was not expecting much from the audio side of the Urbanista Los Angeles. I could not have been more off the mark.



The audio quality is rich and versatile, good enough to work with whatever you are listening to. A lossless file of the background music of The Imitation Game performed by the London Symphony Orchestra underlined this versatility for me, switching easily from the highs to the lows.



The Urbanista Los Angeles does not offer active noise cancellation by default. This is something you have to switch on using either the Urbanista app or the left button on the earphone. You can move from the default mode to transparency and the noise cancellation. The difference is sharp and stark. Clearly, this has one of the best noise cancellations I have tried recently.



The call quality is good too and the noise cancelling does not create the spiral audio effect I am quite wary of. I was impressed by how the app connects easily to the headphones though it does not offer an equaliser which is a bummer at this price point.



The Urbanista Los Angeles is the kind of tech we should all start supporting, one that does not put pressure on nature for our pleasure. The self-charging technology of these headphones is truly revolutionary and you don’t even need to stand in the sun to get these charged. I would buy these just to support the intention behind working on a tech like this. The decent audio playback is an added advantage. However, with a price point of Rs 23,749, supporting a greener earth comes at a cost.