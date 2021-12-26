Urban Fit X smartwatch: This watch has style and substance

The Urban Fit X is lightweight, elegantly designed and comes with plenty of health features

Gone are the bulky smartwatch designs of the past, they’re slowly being replaced by smart, nifty and fashionably stylish successors. In this regard, the homegrown devices firm Inbase has emerged as a name to reckon with the young generation and millennials for its quirky trends and style quotient. Last time, we had reviewed Urban Play gadget, the company’s sleek and lightweight smartwatch that has been primarily designed to play interesting logic games on the wrist without any clutter. Inbase has now introduced Urban Fit X smartwatch under Urban smart wearable range. Priced at Rs 2,499, it boasts of features like step count, SpO2 level tracking, heart rate monitoring, calories burnt count along with a robust user experience and battery life.

The Urban Fit X is available in four colours—Black, Grey, Rose Gold and Navy Blue.

As the name suggests, this smartwatch is designed for fitness enthusiasts and helps in monitoring blood oxygen levels (SpO2), heart rate and tracking the oxygen level in your body every day. The watch is very lightweight and exhibits an elegant design. It has polycarbonate and premium silicon straps which makes it comfortable for the users wrist.

The Urban Fit X is built with Bluetooth 5.0 version and comes with 1.69 inches full touch display with a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels. The battery life of Urban Fit X provides upto eight days of run time and 35 days of standby time. User can change watch’s home screen according to their goals, needs, and style. With 200+ customisable watch faces that display different sets of information, you can pick the watch face that you can sync with their mood.

The Urban Fit X has a decent amount of screen real estate, wide array of health features and long battery life, not to mention a fashionable design—traits that I am sure will gel well with the style conscious youngsters.

KEY FEATURES

1.69-inch full touch display

Upto 8 days run time

SpO2 blood oxygen

Multiple sports mode

Advanced Realtek chipset

200+ customisable watch faces

IP68 water resistant

Estimated street price: Rs 2,499