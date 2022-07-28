Urban Fit S smartwatch: Let your mobile stay in your pocket

It’s extremely bright, light and stylish. At a time when fitness bands and trackers look and feel a tad boring in their grey/black designs, the Urban Fit S smartwatch from the homegrown gadgets and mobile accessories firm, Inbase, has a refreshing design and appearance. The new style icon boasts, what it claims to be, the brightest always-on 1.78-inch AMOLED display with other salient features such as Bluetooth calling, 120+ Sports Modes, voice assistance, inbuilt memory, rotating crown function, etc. It retails for Rs 4,999.

The Urban Fit S has been crafted using a lightweight Zinc Alloy casing with soft skin-friendly silicone strap making it very comfortable to wear 24×7. It has an attractive square dial and strap combo in four colour options—Black, Silver, Green, and Grey.

Thanks to the dual pairing feature, you can pair the Urban Fit S with both your smartphone as well as your wireless audio gear (headphone or TWS). You can also make and receive calls directly from the smartwatch itself, courtesy its in-built HD speakers. You can even store music tracks on your watch, thanks to its in-built memory and head out for your outdoor run without the need to carry your smartphone along.

The Urban Fit S smartwatch offers a smooth and intuitive touch user interface with stylish menu and more than 100+ watch faces to match your mood. The watch has two physical buttons —the Rotating Crown and Home button for Quick Access Menu and Home Page, respectively. Other features include Find my Device, Camera and Music Controls, DIY Watch Face, a Calculator, a Flashlight, and Weather Forecasts.

The Urban Fit S is also a perfect health and fitness companion; it comes with a Premium Urban Health Suit loaded with multiple health functions. It helps monitor your Heart Rate, Sleep Monitoring, Blood Pressure, and Blood Oxygen 24×7. Women can also track their menstrual cycles with the Physiological Cycle Reminder App.

The Urban Fit S offers 120+ Active Sports Modes that can track your daily activities to help keep you fit. Additionally, Sedentary Alerts, a Hydration Reminder and a Breath Training app ensure your health status is always top priority.

SPECIFICATIONS

Always-on 1.78-inch AMOLED Display

Bluetooth calling function, 120+ Sports Modes

Measures heart rate, sleep, blood pressure, blood oxygen, etc

Estimated street price: Rs 4,999