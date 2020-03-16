Urban Fit & Beep Smartwatch: Real treat for fitness freaks

Urban Fit is available in Midnight Black, Pink Salmon, Pearl White and Space Grey Strap colours.

In tech circles, wearable technology is the new rage. While the likes of Apple, Samsung and Fitbit continue to dominate the smartwatch scene, the fact is their offerings are priced quite steep. Chennai-based Inbase is trying to fill in the void here; this mobile accessories firm has entered the smartwatch segment with its two new smart wearables —Urban Fit and Urban Beep. These wrist devices not only keep you updated on your daily physical activities, but also help you monitor various other health aspects. The best part: they are affordable and intended for a mass audience. While Urban Fit retails for Rs 4,999, Urban Beat carries a price tag of Rs3,999.

Urban Fit is available in Midnight Black, Pink Salmon, Pearl White and Space Grey Strap colours. Urban Beep comes in Midnight Black, Pink Salmon, Space Grey, and Space Blue Strap colours. Both these smartwatches consist of a host of features in order to give the user a quick glance at their daily activities, that is, to measure the vitals, heart rate, calories, sPO2 as well as the steps taken accurately. The devices are powered by powerful chipsets which makes it smooth, stable and fast. With its Bluetooth 4.0 and 4.2 connectivity, the smartwatches connect swiftly with iOS and Android phones.

The new smartwatches are waterproof and shock-resistant simply due to IPX 68 features. Urban Fit and Urban Beep boasts of a multi-touch screen and single-touch sensor respectively through which every information about one’s daily health and fitness activities can be tracked and accessed through the device or the app. The devices come with a training mode which is handy while cycling, trekking and running on tracks, etc. One can even access social media notifications via these devices.

With a decent battery capacity of 150 and 180 mAh, these watches get fully charged in 90 minutes and stay powered for 5-7 days (use time). While Urban Fit can give a standby of 15 days, Urban Beep provides a standby time of 30 days.

At a time when the price of top smartwatches is headed northwards, Urban Fit and Urban Beep are worthy offerings for smartwatch beginners. They are good products with decent set features and the best part is, they don’t break the bank.