Upgrading to the new OnePlus 7 series just got easier

‘Tis the season of joy, and OnePlus too has decided to spread some holiday cheer.

If you’ve been looking to buy a OnePlus 7 series smartphone, the New Year Sale by OnePlus might just be a good reason to upgrade to a OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, or a OnePlus 7T Pro.

OnePlus has witnessed immense growth in popularity among Indian consumers and has firmly established its premium positioning in India. The premium smartphone segment comprises of smartphones priced at Rs 30,000 or higher. It has been able to register a tremendous year-on-year growth according to a latest Counterpoint Research report and is consistently gaining both mind and market share in the country.

The New Year Sale makes the OnePlus upgrade easier. You can pick up a OnePlus 7T series smartphone on six months no-cost EMI. However, if you have an HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Card, you can even get 12-months no-cost EMI and own a OnePlus 7T device starting at just Rs. 2791 per month.

All you need to do is go through the normal purchase process and use your HDFC Bank card using EMI option to pay. No special steps needed.

Additionally, if you have an HDFC Bank Debit or Credit Card, you can also get a flat Rs. 1500 instant discount on purchase of a new OnePlus 7T, Rs. 2000 instant discount on purchase of a OnePlus 7 Pro, and Rs. 3000 instant discount on purchase of the OnePlus 7T Pro.

The OnePlus 7 Pro was launched earlier this year with top-of-the-line specifications and a 90Hz display. The OnePlus 7T series upped the ante with an even faster Warp Charge 30T system making these some of the most coveted smartphones in the market.

The New Year Sale starts on December 23, 2019 and is valid till January 4, 2020. The promotion offers the perfect opportunity for anyone who’s looking to upgrade their smartphone this holiday season and step into the new decade with a new OnePlus 7 series smartphone.